Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,329.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

