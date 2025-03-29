UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $261,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.