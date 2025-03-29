United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.6% increase from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.
United Tennessee Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNTN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.34. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.19.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
