United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.6% increase from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

United Tennessee Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNTN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.34. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. United Tennessee Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.19.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

