UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7745 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $38.81.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
