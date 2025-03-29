UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7745 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.