Utility Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are typically considered stable and defensive investments because the demand for these fundamental services tends to remain steady, even during economic downturns, and many of these companies operate under government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.39 on Wednesday, reaching $271.75. 102,917,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,862,175. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $874.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.04.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $532.79. 3,120,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.92 and a 200-day moving average of $469.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 68,271,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,457,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

