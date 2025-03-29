Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 809,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

