Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $492,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

