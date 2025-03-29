Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 235576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

