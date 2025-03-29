VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.09% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $39.82. 3,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559. VanEck Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

