Vanguard Group Inc. Has $900.13 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $900,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.49%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

