Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $1,036,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $140,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,439 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.01 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 target price on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

