Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 437,827 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,392,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $918,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old Republic International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.2 %

ORI stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.