Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 43,876 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Teleflex worth $986,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1,277.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

