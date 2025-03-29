Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,100 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

