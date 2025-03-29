Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $62,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

