Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $510.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

