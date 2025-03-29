Ventum Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVE:FLT opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The firm has a market cap of C$80.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.