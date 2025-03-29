Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Veralto by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,036,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 125,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 2.0 %

VLTO stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,770 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

