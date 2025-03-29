Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 8.3% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,874. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$10.18 and a one year high of C$17.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

