Wade Donald Nesmith Acquires 118,000 Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) Director Wade Donald Nesmith acquired 118,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$12,390.00.

Wade Donald Nesmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Wade Donald Nesmith purchased 136,500 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

