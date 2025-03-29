WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €41.00 ($44.57) and last traded at €40.00 ($43.48). 2,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.90 ($43.37).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $532.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

