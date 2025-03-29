WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

