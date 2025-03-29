WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $4.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

