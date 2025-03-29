Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 8.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.