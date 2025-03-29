Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

WRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.77. Western Copper & Gold has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 398,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

