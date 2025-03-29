WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 79,888 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vestis by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 270,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Vestis Stock Performance

Vestis stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 1.40. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.