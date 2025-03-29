WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,775. The company has a market capitalization of $434.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $39.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

