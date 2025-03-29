WSP Global Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE:WSP traded down C$7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$241.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market cap of C$31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$250.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$246.89. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$201.24 and a 12-month high of C$264.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$293.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$290.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$284.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Macky Tall bought 2,056 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$243.94 per share, with a total value of C$501,540.64. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Stories

