Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.7% increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

