Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 16.7% increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

