Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 671,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 237,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
