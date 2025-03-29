Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 671,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 237,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

