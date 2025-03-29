Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $52,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 265,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

