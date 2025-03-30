100,419 Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $1.64 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,222.40. The trade was a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. The trade was a 2.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.