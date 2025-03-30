10,721 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after buying an additional 467,610 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

