114,085 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stellantis by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

