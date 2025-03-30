11,524 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.