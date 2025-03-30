1,212 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Stage Harbor Financial LLC

Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

