12,637 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM) Bought by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUNM. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter worth $156,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 4th quarter worth $365,000.

NYSEARCA:JUNM opened at $31.38 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

