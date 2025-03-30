14,675 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 440,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 4.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 343,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

BP Stock Down 1.6 %

BP opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 423.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.