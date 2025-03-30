23,841 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.
Insider Activity
In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.