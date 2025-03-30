23,841 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.