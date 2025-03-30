38,867 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

