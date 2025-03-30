39,547 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,995,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

