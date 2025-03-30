51,701 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Inkwell Capital LLC

Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 3.6% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 715,754 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 96,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $264,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 6.1 %

QSR stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

