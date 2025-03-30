52,480 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Carvana by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock valued at $44,251,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $204.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.50. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.