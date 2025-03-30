64,843 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,529,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 240,415 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XBI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

