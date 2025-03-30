6,877 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $357.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 700.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.82.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

