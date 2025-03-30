8,949 Shares in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter worth $5,052,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF opened at $24.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

