Adrian Collins Acquires 20,000 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

Mar 30th, 2025

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSLGet Free Report) insider Adrian Collins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($71,447.06).

LSL Property Services Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:LSL opened at GBX 274 ($3.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 287.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.59).

LSL Property Services (LON:LSLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.30%.

About LSL Property Services



LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

See Also

