AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 148,199 Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares during the quarter. PolyPid makes up about 0.8% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PolyPid worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPD shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

PolyPid Trading Up 0.7 %

PolyPid stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

