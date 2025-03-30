Airline Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, RTX, and Zscaler are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares in companies that provide air transportation services to the public. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, economic cycles, and regulatory environments, often making them subject to market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 15,126,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. 9,317,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 59,496,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,616,179. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.14. 2,427,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.67. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84.

