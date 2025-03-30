Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 309 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 2.1 %

NVR stock opened at $7,163.11 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7,015.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,514.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,491.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.